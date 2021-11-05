Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 5, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Temperatures in Glens Falls will be cool today. It looks to reach a crisp 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.