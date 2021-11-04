The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Glens Falls Thursday. It looks like it will be a brisk 46 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 4, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Glens Falls area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 50 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecaste…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Glens Falls area. It looks to reach a chilly 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Glens Falls Wednesday. It looks to reach a cool 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Glens Falls area. It looks like it will be a cool 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
The two recent storms that hit California and the Pacific Northwest were extraordinary for their intensity. But California has seen this sort of thing before.
Glens Falls folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 57 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are i…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Expec…
A nor’easter is an extratropical cyclone named for the strong northeasterly winds that blow across the northeastern U.S. and extreme eastern Canada.
With little more than a month to go, the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season used all the letters in its alphabet with formation of Subtropical Storm Wanda.
A new study adds to a growing body of evidence that climate change is fueling more frequent and intense wildfires in the western United States.