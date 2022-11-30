Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 30, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Glens Falls area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Glens Falls could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from WED 9:00 AM EST until WED 9:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.