Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 30, 2020 in Glens Falls, NY

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 30, 2020 in Glens Falls, NY

Glens Falls folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the North. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.

