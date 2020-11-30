Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 30, 2020 in Glens Falls, NY

Glens Falls folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the North. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.
Local Weather
