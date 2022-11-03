Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 3, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Glens Falls area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.