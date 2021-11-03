 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 3, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Glens Falls Wednesday. It looks to reach a cool 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.

