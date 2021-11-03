Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 3, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Glens Falls Wednesday. It looks to reach a cool 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.