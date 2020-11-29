Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 29, 2020 in Glens Falls, NY

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Glens Falls Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.