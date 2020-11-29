 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 29, 2020 in Glens Falls, NY

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 29, 2020 in Glens Falls, NY

{{featured_button_text}}

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Glens Falls Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

La Nina will worsen hurricanes and fires

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News