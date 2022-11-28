Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 28, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Glens Falls today. It looks to reach a brisk 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.