Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 28, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Glens Falls today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

