Temperatures will be just above freezing in Glens Falls today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 28, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Glens Falls today. It looks like it will be a nippy 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
Glens Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 34 degrees. 17 degrees is today's…
Conditions on ultra-hot exoplanet WASP-76b are totally unlike anything here on Earth. It's hot enough there to vaporize metals.
Glens Falls residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 41 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted.…
The West Coast of Canada is known for wet autumn weather, but the recent storm in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley was one for the record books.
Australians are bracing for a wet and windy summer Down Under for a second year in a row as a La Nina weather event has formed in the Pacific Ocean.
Glens Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 35 degrees. Today's forec…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Glens Falls Monday. It looks to reach a chilly 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 …
Punch holes can occur after a plane flies through the cloud if the cloud droplets are supercooled, with their temperatures below freezing.
Thanksgiving holiday travel in the U.S. could be messy as forecast models show the potential for plunging temperatures and a significant storm.