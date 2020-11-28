Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 28, 2020 in Glens Falls, NY

Cool temperatures will blanket the Glens Falls area Saturday. It looks like it will be a brisk 48 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the West. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!