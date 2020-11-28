 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 28, 2020 in Glens Falls, NY

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 28, 2020 in Glens Falls, NY

{{featured_button_text}}

Cool temperatures will blanket the Glens Falls area Saturday. It looks like it will be a brisk 48 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the West. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

La Nina will worsen hurricanes and fires

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News