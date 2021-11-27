Glens Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 34 degrees. 17 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 27, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY
