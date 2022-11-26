Cool temperatures will blanket the Glens Falls area Saturday. It looks like it will be a cool 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 26, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY
