Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 26, 2020 in Glens Falls, NY

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 70% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 2 miles per hour, coming from the West. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!