Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 25, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Glens Falls today. It looks like it will be a cool 45 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 52% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.

