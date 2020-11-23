Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 23, 2020 in Glens Falls, NY

Cool temperatures will blanket the Glens Falls area Monday. It looks to reach a chilly 45 degrees. A 28-degree low is forcasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 70% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the West. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.