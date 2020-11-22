Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 22, 2020 in Glens Falls, NY

Temperatures in Glens Falls will be cool today. It looks like it will be a bitter 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.