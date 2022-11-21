Glens Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 37 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 21, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY
The National Weather Service forecasts a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow that "may paralyze" parts of western New York, including Buffalo.
