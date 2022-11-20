It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31. Today's forecasted low temperature is 16 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 20, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY
