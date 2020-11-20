 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 20, 2020 in Glens Falls, NY

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Glens Falls area. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.

