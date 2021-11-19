Glens Falls residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 19, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Thanksgiving holiday travel in the U.S. could be messy as forecast models show the potential for plunging temperatures and a significant storm.
Climate change is making ocean levels rise. It’s a problem that will endure even after the world stabilizes and slashes greenhouse gas pollution.
Glens Falls residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempe…
Glens Falls residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. The area will …
Temperatures in Glens Falls will be cool today. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in t…
Glens Falls residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a chilly 47 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Periods of …
The start of the busy season for sunspots means more opportunities to see the splendor of the northern and southern lights.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Glens Falls today. It looks like it will be a crisp 45 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. The ar…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Today's weather fore…
The Associated Press analyzed data from 1983 to 2016 and found exposure to extreme heat tripled, affecting about a quarter of the world population.