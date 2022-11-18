Glens Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 18, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
The National Weather Service forecasts a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow that "may paralyze" parts of western New York, including Buffalo.
Glens Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
Flash droughts can develop within a few weeks, causing water shortages, damaging crops and worsening fire risks.
Glens Falls residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…
It will be a cold day in Glens Falls, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 39 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Plan on …
Glens Falls residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a chilly 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Glens Falls area. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Glens Falls today. It looks to reach a nippy 38 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. Don't leav…
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the second part of our seasonal preview on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
The atmosphere is actually a fluid. Like water, pressure at the bottom of a deep column of fluid is larger than the pressure near the top of the column.