Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 17, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Glens Falls today. It looks to reach a nippy 38 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 33% chance of rain. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.