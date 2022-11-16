Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 16, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
It will be a cold day in Glens Falls, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 39 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 96% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 10:00 PM EST until WED 7:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

