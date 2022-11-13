Glens Falls residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a chilly 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 35% chance of rain. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 13, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Flash droughts can develop within a few weeks, causing water shortages, damaging crops and worsening fire risks.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Glens Falls area. It should reach a mild 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees to…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Glens Falls folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. It sho…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Rai…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Glens Falls area. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Glens Falls today. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
Our planet's rising temps are making it harder for planes to take off. It could force some airlines to leave passengers on the ground.
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the second part of our seasonal preview on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.