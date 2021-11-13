Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 13, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

 Skip to main content
Glens Falls residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a chilly 47 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

