Glens Falls residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a chilly 47 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 13, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
A first-of-its-kind study uses a high-res model to highlight local climate-fueled extreme weather risks decades in advance. The results aren't good.
Glens Falls temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Toda…
The start of the busy season for sunspots means more opportunities to see the splendor of the northern and southern lights.
Glens Falls temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. We'…
The Associated Press analyzed data from 1983 to 2016 and found exposure to extreme heat tripled, affecting about a quarter of the world population.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Glens Falls area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Glens Falls area. It looks to reach a chilly 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Glens Falls area. It should reach a chilly 52 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. We will see …