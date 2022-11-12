Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Glens Falls area. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 12, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY
