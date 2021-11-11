 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 11, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Glens Falls area. It should reach a chilly 52 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.

