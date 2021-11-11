Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Glens Falls area. It should reach a chilly 52 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 11, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
Glens Falls temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Toda…
A first-of-its-kind study uses a high-res model to highlight local climate-fueled extreme weather risks decades in advance. The results aren't good.
Glens Falls temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. We'…
Temperatures in Glens Falls will be cool today. It looks to reach a crisp 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. It sho…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Glens Falls area. It looks to reach a chilly 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees…
On World Tsunami Awareness Day, U.N. secretary general Antonio Guterres warned that rising sea levels will exacerbate tsunamis' destructive power.
Glens Falls residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a chilly 49 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy s…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Glens Falls area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
A new study adds to a growing body of evidence that climate change is fueling more frequent and intense wildfires in the western United States.