Folks in the Glens Falls area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 65 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 1, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY
