Today's temperature in Glens Falls will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 9, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
You can’t photograph the inside of a twister, but radar offers some clues.
Folks in the Glens Falls area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 66 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. The Glens…
Folks in the Glens Falls area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 66 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. We will …
Folks in the Glens Falls area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
The Lee Weather Team continues to share stories on all things weather and meteorology, and the timing on this latest episode couldn't come at a better time.
The first operational computer-generated forecasts were issued on the afternoon of May 6, 1955.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. The Glens Fall…
Glens Falls folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
It's only the start of May and we've already had an active tornado season in various parts of the country. That makes this week's topic of the Across the Sky podcast even more timely.
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.