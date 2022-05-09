Here is today's weather outlook for May. 9, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY

Today's temperature in Glens Falls will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.