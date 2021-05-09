Here is today's weather outlook for May. 9, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Glens Falls people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 62 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.