Here is today's weather outlook for May. 8, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY

Folks in the Glens Falls area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from SUN 2:00 AM EDT until SUN 8:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

