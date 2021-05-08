 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 8, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 8, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

{{featured_button_text}}

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Glens Falls area. It should reach a chilly 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Five years later: Chasing a Colorado tornado in 2016

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News