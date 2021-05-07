Glens Falls people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from FRI 1:00 AM EDT until FRI 8:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 7, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY
