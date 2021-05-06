 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 6, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Glens Falls temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

