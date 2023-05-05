Glens Falls people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 62 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until SAT 8:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 5, 2023 in Glens Falls, NY
