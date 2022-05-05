Folks in the Glens Falls area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 66 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 5, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY
