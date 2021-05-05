 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 5, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 5, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Glens Falls area. It should reach a pleasant 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 70% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.

