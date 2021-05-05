Here is today's weather outlook for May. 5, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Glens Falls area. It should reach a pleasant 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 70% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.