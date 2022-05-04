Here is today's weather outlook for May. 4, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY

Glens Falls folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 88% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.