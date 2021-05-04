 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 4, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 4, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

{{featured_button_text}}

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Glens Falls area. It looks like it will be a chilly 57 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 51% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Windy days in San Francisco make the Golden Gate Bridge sing

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News