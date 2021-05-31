 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 31, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 31, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

{{featured_button_text}}

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Glens Falls area. It looks to reach a brisk 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 44% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Footage shows cyclone battering COVID-hit Mumbai

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News