Here is today's weather outlook for May. 30, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Glens Falls temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 77% chance of precipitation. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

