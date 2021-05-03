Here is today's weather outlook for May. 3, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Glens Falls folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. There is only a 22% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.