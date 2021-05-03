 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 3, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 3, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

{{featured_button_text}}

Glens Falls folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. There is only a 22% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tornado rages as hail comes down in Texas

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News