Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Glens Falls area. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 29, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for much of the area.
Glens Falls will see warm temperatures this Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 67 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy s…
🎧 Listen now as we discuss how weather forecasts are used by the energy industry.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Glens Falls area. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…
Glens Falls folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degre…
Glens Falls folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees.…
Experts are growing more concerned by the amount of deaths after a hurricane passes. They've seen indirect death totals increasing in recent years.
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
The Glens Falls area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 9…