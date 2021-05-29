 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 29, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 29, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

{{featured_button_text}}

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Glens Falls area. It should reach a chilly 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Footage shows cyclone battering COVID-hit Mumbai

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News