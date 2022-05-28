Here is today's weather outlook for May. 28, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY

Glens Falls will see warm temperatures this Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 80% chance of rain. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.