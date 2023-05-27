Glens Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.