Here is today's weather outlook for May. 27, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Glens Falls area. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 80% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.