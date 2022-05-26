It will be a warm day in Glens Falls. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 26, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for much of the area.
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Glens Falls. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of a perf…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 67 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy s…
The Glens Falls area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 9…
The Glens Falls area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We will …
Glens Falls folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degre…
Glens Falls folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees.…
Folks in the Glens Falls area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 60 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Scat…
Extreme heat kills more people in the U.S. than any other type of weather event. An average of 130 people a year die in the U.S. from heat exposure.