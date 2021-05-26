Here is today's weather outlook for May. 26, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 73% chance of precipitation. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.