Glens Falls folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 25, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY
The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for much of the area.
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
Extreme heat kills more people in the U.S. than any other type of weather event. An average of 130 people a year die in the U.S. from heat exposure.
